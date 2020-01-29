Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.