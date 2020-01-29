Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. 432,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

