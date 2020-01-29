Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $755,000 Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Ameren by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

AEE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. 4,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,331. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.