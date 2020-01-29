Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 4,555,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

