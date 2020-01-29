Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 516 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

RWX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,661. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

