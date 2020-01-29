Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.