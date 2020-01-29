Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

PPC stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

