Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $120,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

BFAM stock opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $168.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

