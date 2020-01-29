Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $12,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $9,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 143,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.49. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Getty Realty Company Profile

