Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.50 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

