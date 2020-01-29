Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 780.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $89.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.