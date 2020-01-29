Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.