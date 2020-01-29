Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 170.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.38.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $235.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.82 and its 200 day moving average is $220.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

