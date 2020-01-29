Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 999,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

