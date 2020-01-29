Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.