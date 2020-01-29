ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of ERBA Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:ERBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.26. ERBA Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 77,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

