Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.36. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 11,900 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price target on shares of Essential Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.65 million.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

