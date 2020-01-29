Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $44,200.00 and $21,140.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.