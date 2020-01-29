Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.61, 437,827 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 694% from the average session volume of 55,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.