Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 8,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

