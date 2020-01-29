Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Evolving Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 8,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.
About Evolving Systems
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
