Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.37

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 30472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.
In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $499,289. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
