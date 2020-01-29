Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.37

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 30472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $499,289. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

