EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $462.78

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $462.78 and traded as low as $356.40. EVRAZ shares last traded at $361.70, with a volume of 3,947,790 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

