EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,508,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,936,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

