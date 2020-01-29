EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $388,000 in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
