EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $388,000 in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHI. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

