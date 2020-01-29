EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $606,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

DLTR stock opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

