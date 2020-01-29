EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

