EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,255 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 89,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

