Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 10%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 823,071 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,090,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

