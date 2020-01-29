ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.07. ExOne shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 91,646 shares changing hands.

XONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Grace acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ExOne by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExOne in the fourth quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 8,989.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,148 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

