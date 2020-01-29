Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.99. 15,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,760. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.