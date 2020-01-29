Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.27 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.11-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

