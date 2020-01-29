Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EYEN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,200. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 1.37% of Eyenovia worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

