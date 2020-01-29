F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.14-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.86 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.44. 29,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,351. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.56.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

