F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.43. 33,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

