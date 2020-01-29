Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $51.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $51,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.99. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -306.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $105.35 and a 12 month high of $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

