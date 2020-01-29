Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 129,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. 551,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

