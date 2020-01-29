Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLMN stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

