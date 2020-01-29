Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FSS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 189,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,916. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

