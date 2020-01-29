Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $12.47 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.