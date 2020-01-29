Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $2.93 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,243. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

