Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,884,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $202.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.05 and a 52-week high of $207.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

