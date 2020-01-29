Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787,482 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,937,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 465,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

