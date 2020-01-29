Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 2.8%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, 234,575 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 608,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $139.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

