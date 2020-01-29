FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FEYE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.50 on Friday. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after acquiring an additional 945,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

