Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.71. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 306,864 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

