First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 25,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBP. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

