First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 25,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBP. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit