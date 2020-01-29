First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

