First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Stock Price Down 22.2%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG)’s share price was down 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 50,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

About First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

