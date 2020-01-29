First Quadrant L P CA Buys 367 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 260,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

