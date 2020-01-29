First Quadrant L P CA Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $139.95. 4,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

